In the world of psychology, few therapies have generated both interest and debate and the EMDR (desensitization and reprocessing by eye movements). This technique, developed in the late 80s, has been recognized as one of the most effective treatments for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSP) and other emotional problems related to adverse experiences.

Despite its effectiveness and support of various international organizations, the EMDR has been subject to controversy due to its mechanism of action, which is based on the bilateral stimulation of the brain through eye movements. This article explores in depth what EMDR is, how it works, for what disorders it is used and what science says about its effectiveness.

What is the EMDR?

EMDR is a therapeutic approach created in 1987 by psychologist Francine Shapiro, who accidentally discovered that certain eye movements helped reduce the emotional intensity of disturbing thoughts. From this observation, it developed a structured clinical protocol that has been used successfully in thousands of patients around the world.

The central principle of the EMDR is that the brain has a natural ability to process difficult experiences, but in some cases, traumatic memories are “stuck” in the nervous system, without being properly processed. This can lead to symptoms such as anxiety, nightmares, flashbacks and disproportionate emotional responses.









Through bilateral stimulation (ocular movements, alternate or rhythmic blows), the EMDR helps unlock these memories and allows the brain to reproach them in a healthy way, reducing their emotional impact.

How does the EMDR work?

EMDR treatment follows an eight -phase protocol, which allows the patient to identify, explore and reprocess traumatic memories safely.

The eight phases of the EMDR

1. Clinical history and treatment planning. The therapist collects information about the patient, his traumatic experiences and his current symptoms. The objectives of the therapy are established and a treatment plan is designed.

2. Preparation. In this phase, the therapist explains the EMDR process and teaches emotional regulation techniques so that the patient can handle possible intense reactions.

3. Evaluation. The traumatic memories that are going to work are identified, together with the associated negative beliefs (for example, “I am not good enough”) and the positive beliefs that you want to strengthen (‘I am valuable and strong’).

4. Desensitization. This is where bilateral stimulation is used. The patient remembers the traumatic event while following the movements by the therapist or receives hearing or tactile alternate stimuli. This helps reduce the emotional burden of memory.

5. Installation. The positive beliefs that replace the negatives associated with trauma are reinforced.

6. Body exploration. It is verified if there are still tensions or physical discomfort related to memory, and work to eliminate any residual sensation.

7. Closing. He ensures that the patient feels stable and safe before finishing the session.

8. Revaluation. In subsequent sessions, progress is evaluated and works in other memories if necessary.

What disorders is the EMDR used?

Although the EMDR was originally developed for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), its application has spread to a variety of emotional disorders and difficulties, including:

• Anxiety and panic attacks

• Fobias and irrational fears

• Depression

• Power disorders

• Addictions

• Complicated duel

• Dissociative disorders

• Chronic pain

• Low self -esteem and limiting beliefs

Numerous studies have shown that EMDR can help reduce the symptoms of these conditions, in many cases more quickly than other traditional therapeutic approaches.

What does science say about EMDR?

The EMDR has been widely investigated and has received the support of important mental health organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the American Association of Psychology (APA) and the US veterans affairs department.

Several studies have compared the EMDR with other therapies, such as cognitive-behavioral (TCC) therapy, and have found that both approaches are effective to treat PTSD. However, some studies suggest that EMDR can produce faster improvements in some patients.

Despite its effectiveness, the exact mechanism by which EMDR works remains a topic of debate. Some researchers believe that bilateral stimulation is the key factor, while others argue that the success of the therapy is due to controlled exposure to traumatic memory and cognitive restructuring.

Controversies and criticism

While EMDR has proven to be an effective therapy, it has also been criticized. Some experts argue that bilateral stimulation is not essential for the therapeutic process and that EMDR results could be due to other common factors in psychotherapy, such as exposure to trauma and emotional support.

Other critics point out that, although EMDR is highly effective for PTSD, its application in other disorders still needs more research. However, the growing scientific evidence supports its usefulness in a broader spectrum of emotional problems.

EMDR in everyday life

In addition to their use in therapy, some of the EMDR principles have been adapted to help people handle stress and anxiety in their daily lives. Techniques such as bilateral self -stimulation (for example, alternating soft blows in the arms) have proven useful to reduce anguish in moments of high emotional voltage.

The EMDR has revolutionized the treatment of trauma and has become one of the most effective therapies to help people overcome difficult experiences. Its ability to reduce the emotional impact of traumatic memories in a relatively short time makes it an attractive option for those who seek relief without long traditional therapy sessions.

As research progresses, EMDR continues to gain recognition as a powerful tool to transform suffering into resilience, allowing people to regain control over their emotional well -being and improve their quality of life.