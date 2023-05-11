Eggs are a very appetizing and coveted snack for many animals. They are rich in nutrients and can be easy to come by, as the embryos don’t run away. The setting of the pharaonic cuttlefish (cuttlefish pharaonis) is no exception. Attached to the substrate, their eggs are exposed to an endless number of predators that hungryly roam the seabed. It might seem that the small developing cuttlefish are doomed to fate and have no choice but to wait for hatching to fight for their lives, but this is not the case. Inside the egg, the embryos perceive the environment, learn from it and change their behavior to survive.

This is what was shown study published in 2020 in the magazine Learning & Behavior. Unlike the common cuttlefish (sepia officinalis), in which the egg capsule is obscured by maternal ink, pharaonic cuttlefish eggs are fully transparent, allowing embryos to see their surroundings once they develop sight. In addition, as in other eggs, the capsule allows the passage of chemicals, so they also smell like predators. Thanks to these characteristics, the authors of the study were able to test the learning capacity of pharaonic cuttlefish embryos without modifying their capsule.

Ink is a defense mechanism used by cephalopods such as cuttlefish and squid to escape predators. Therefore, it can also be an alarm signal for other individuals. Sometimes prey recognizes its predators innately, but many other times it learns to recognize its predators by association. If every time you run into a type of fish, another squid drops ink, it’s because that fish is dangerous.

In this laboratory study, at first the embryos did not show any type of reaction when there was a clownfish in the same tank, since it is not their usual predator. However, the researchers began to release ink along with this fish so that the embryos would associate it with danger. On the fourth day, the mere presence of the clownfish already triggered the typical antipredatory response of cuttlefish.

But what defensive behavior can an embryo have? Cuttlefish are great camouflage experts. To go unnoticed, they can change the color of their body and blend in with their surroundings, but in the sea this is not enough to avoid being detected by a shark.

all aquatic animals generate a small electric field around your body. Although the causes are not well understood, it is already known that they have nothing to do with muscle activity, since an anesthetized fish does not lose its electrical field. On the contrary, it seems to be largely related to respiration, since this field is strongest in the area of ​​the gills and the mouth and weakens when the animal stops breathing.

in 1966, a biophysicist at the University of San Diego named Adrianus J. Kalmijn, discovered that sharks and rays are capable of perceiving this weak electrical field of marine animals. In the head area, they have an organ called Lorenzini’s ampulla. It is a network of pores on the surface of the skin that contain sensory cells that are activated by the electric field. Depending on which pores are detecting the field, they can tell where their prey is.

Faced with danger, cuttlefish have two options: escape or blend in with the environment. In this second case, in addition to changing color, they need to reduce their electric field so as not to be detected by the shark. To do this, they “freeze” and stop breathing until the threat disappears. This is precisely what embryos do of numerous marine species when they detect a predator. They can’t run away, but they can reduce the chance of being discovered.

The learning of the embryos inside the egg is not limited only to marine life. An experiment published in 2008showed that the tadpoles of banded salamanders (Ambystoma annulatum) were more elusive at birth if they had been exposed to chemical signals from predators during their development. In a second part of this same study, the scientists carried out a procedure very similar to the one previously reported with cuttlefish. In this case, the study subjects were forest frog eggs (sylvatic frog). As an unknown predator they put newts and, instead of ink, they used the chemical alert signals that tadpoles release into the water when faced with danger.

In developing frog embryos, you can see the different postures that amphibians adopt inside their eggs—even transparent ones. Victor Rivera Jove

At birth, tadpoles that had undergone this learning by association as embryos were more shy around a newt. In contrast, those who had been exposed to newts without the warning signs did not display this behavior. Tadpoles have a multitude of varied predators such as other amphibians, fish, insects, and even some birds and mammals. Depending on the river, pond or lake they are in, they are going to run into some predators or others, so it is vitally important for them to learn to recognize this unpredictable danger as soon as possible.

Sometimes the experience with predators during embryonic development goes further and also affects the morphology of the tadpoles. A study published in 2001 discovered that when the eggs of the common frog (temporary frog) develop in the presence of a beetle larva, hatching tadpoles with a shorter body and a more flared tail fin. These characteristics favor the defense of the tadpoles. The enormous plasticity that some vertebrates can have before they are even born is curious.

Finally, it is worth wondering if the embryos of terrestrial animals that lay eggs are also influenced by the odors of the environment. the first study on this was carried out with chickens in 1997. In this case, the response to predators was not evaluated, but their olfactory preferences. The scientists put some eggs in an odorless incubator and others in a strawberry-scented one. The pups that were born from the latter preferred to drink strawberry-flavored water, while the former hated this flavor.

Today, there have been numerous cases of species whose embryos inside the eggs perceive the environment and respond accordingly. Especially for oviparous animals, it is vitally important to learn as soon as possible to survive in a world full of predators that seek to devour them even before they are born. Therefore, learning does not begin when hatching, but at the moment when their senses are sufficiently developed.

