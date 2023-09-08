Of Roger Corcella

The study published in Cell Stem Cell. Interesting but still preliminary results. Not the first time that attempts have been made to grow human organs in other mammals, in order to use them in transplants

one of the possible alternatives, which medicine has been pursuing for a couple of decades to try to give an answer to the dramatic shortage of organs for transplants: grow human organs into other mammals, especially pigs, to then use them in transplantation. In short, chimera-embryos, partly human and partly pigs made using gene editing techniques. Researchers from the University of California at Davis tried it in 2016, who reproduced a pancreas and several other international groups are working on it. Now researchers from the Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health they created a kidney with chimeric embryos containing a combination of human and pig cells. The study was published in Cell Stem Cell.

A line of research still in its infancy It’s about u

n very interesting line of research and with promising prospects, because it combines various cutting-edge techniques but we are still at the beginning comments Giuseppe Orlando, transplant surgeon and associate professor of surgery and regenerative medicine at Wake Forest University. Compared to other methodshas the advantage that the vector, i.e. the pig, represents the ideal bioreactor, i.e. the organ of a mammal. Not feasible for all organs especially those such as the facial complex, hand, forearm, uterus, penis, and abdominal wall (vascularized composite allograft or VCA Vascularized composite allotransplantation), he adds.

It is based on the so-called blastocystic complementation: that is, a human cell is taken and converted into a totipotent stem cell (IPS). This is then inserted into the embryo of a pig that has lost the genes that orchestrate the formation of the organ to be produced. The human stem cell will then be able to replace the cells of the pig embryo, in order to produce a humanoid organ.

Genetic cut and sew The integration of human stem cells into pig embryos was a challenge because porcine cells compete with human cells and porcine and human cells have different physiological needs

And. We have been working on mechanisms to overcome the extremely low efficiency of chimeras across different species, says senior author Guangjin Pan of the Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health. We have identified a couple of critical factors which enhance the formation of chimeras between different species by facilitating cell competition.

Team technique has three key components. First, they created a niche within the pig embryo so that human cells do not have to compete with pig cellsusing the Crispr technique to genetically engineer a single cell pig embryo so that two genes needed for kidney development were missing.

Pluripotent stem cells Second, the researchers designed pluripotent stem cells human – cells that have the potential to develop into any cell type – to make them more susceptible to integration and less likely to self-destruct by temporarily blocking apoptosis.

Then, they converted these cells into "naïve" cells similar to early human embryonic cells by growing them in a special medium. Thirdly, before implanting the developing embryos into surrogate sows, the researchers cultured the chimeras under optimized conditions to deliver unique nutrients and signals to both human and porcine cells, as these cells usually have disparate needs. Altogether the researchers transferred 1,820 embryos to 13 surrogate mothers.

The results After 25 or 28 days, they aborted gestation and extracted the embryos to evaluate whether the chimeras had successfully produced humanized kidneys. The researchers collected five chimeric embryos for analysis (two at 25 days and three at 28 days after implant) and they found that they had structurally normal kidneys for their stage of development and were composed of 50-60% human cells. At 25-28 days, the kidneys were in the mesonephros stage (the second stage of renal development); they had formed tubules and buds of cells that would be then you become ureters which connected the kidney to the bladder.

The team also investigated whether human cells contributed to other tissues in embryos, which could have ethical implications, especially if abundant human cells were found in neural or germline tissues and pigs were carried to term. They showed that the human cells were mostly located in the kidneys, while the rest of the embryo was made up of pig cells.

We found out that if a niche is created in the pig embryo, human cells naturally enter these spaces, says senior author Zhen Dai of the Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health. We only saw very few human neural cells in the brain and spinal cord and no human cells in the genital crest, indicating that human pluripotent stem cells did not differentiate into germ cells. This could be further avoided by knocking out additional genes in human pluripotent stem cells, which can be tested in future studies, the researchers say.

Very futuristic goals According to the study authors, the next step is now to allow the kidneys to develop further and try a similar approach with other organs as well, such as the pancreas and the heart. The long-term goal is to optimize this technology for human organ transplantation, but the researchers acknowledge that the work will be complex and could take many years. Growing a fully functional humanized organ into a pig would require a few extra steps because organs are made up of multiple cell and tissue types.

In this study, the researchers created a niche for only a subset of cells, which means that the kidneys had vascular cells derived from pigs, and this could have caused organ rejection if they were used in a transplant scenario.

Since organs are not composed of a single cell line, to have an organ in which everything comes from man, we should probably design pigs in a much more complex way and that also comes with some additional challenges, says Miguel A. Esteban of the Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health. Meanwhile, this technology could be used to study human organ development and developmental diseases.

Before getting to the advanced stage of creating organs that may be available for clinical practice, this method provides a window to study human developmentEsteban says. You can track the human cells you’re injecting and manipulate them so you can study diseases and how cell lineages are formed.