Embryo research | Human embryos were produced using a person’s own stem cells – No eggs or sperm were needed for this

Human a primitive human embryo has been grown from stem cells. Human germ cells were not needed for this, but the embryo was produced by manipulating stem cells.

Stem cells are human cells that, during development, differentiate into different human organs and tissues.

However, lab-created test embryos do not have a beating heart or the beginnings of a brain. However, they contain differentiating cells, which grow into a larger embryo and, with it, other organs.

About stem cells the made embryos were presented by the professor Magdalena Żernicka-Goetz from the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology.

He told about the test in Boston in mid-June. It was held there Annual meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research.

“We can create models similar to a human embryo when we reprogram human stem cells taken from the embryo,” he said.

These embryos are called synthetic, artificial. Researchers want to produce model embryos to study genetic diseases and, for example, the causes of miscarriages.

“When we model embryo development using stem cells, we get a lot of information about what can go wrong in embryo development,” says newspaper for The Guardian investigator Robin Lovell Badge. He is a research director at the Francis Crick Institute in London.

In this way, researchers do not have to use, for example, frozen embryos for research, which are accumulated in connection with fertilization treatments.

One day, parts of the embryo could perhaps also be used to grow tissues and small organs for organ transplants, writes the journalist Philip Ball science magazine in Quanta.

In several countries, human embryos may not be cultured or studied in a laboratory if the embryo is more than 14 days old.

Therefore, researchers must use animal models to study the later stages of embryonic development. These embryos do not necessarily develop in the same way as a human.

The new embryonic models do not meet the formal definition of an embryo. Therefore, the fourteen-day limit does not apply to them, says the science magazine Nature.

The experiment, which was only presented to other researchers in the field at the conference, again sparked the ethical debate related to stem cells. The laws of different countries have not taken into account the embryos created with this new technology.

Researchers in Britain and elsewhere have themselves voluntarily drawn up guidelines to guide experiments with synthetic embryos.

For researchers it is not yet clear to what point the artificial embryo will develop after the initial developmental stages.

However, the model structures grown from a single embryonic stem cell reached a stage in embryonic development called gastrulation.

In it, the embryo with the size of a few tens of cells changes from a cell plate to a more round shape. Separate cell lines begin to form in the embryonic subject.

At this stage, the embryo does not yet have a beating heart, intestines, or the beginnings of a brain.

Raised the model embryo showed that the embryo already contains precursor cells that are the precursors of eggs and sperm.

Researchers ask whether these structures at the beginning of life even theoretically have a chance to grow into a living being. Apparently not.

previously in mouse experiments, synthetic embryos were implanted into the uterus of female mice, but the embryos did not develop into mice.

Researchers do not yet know whether this is just a technical obstacle in the laboratory or a more fundamental biological reason, says Lovell-Badge.

He also reflects on the ethics of experiments:

“If these artificial embryos resemble normal embryos, then they should probably be treated accordingly.”

The work of the Cambridge and Caltech researchers has not yet been published in a scientific journal.