Did you have to do embroidery when you were in elementary school? The question comes in relation to today’s topic: embroidery as an instrument of resistance. Many generations were touched that during elementary school we did various crafts, as part of the training. There was as much variety of options as the imagination of the teacher in charge. One of those options was “sewing”, which was embroidery rather than sewing. The simplest thing was to go to a haberdashery, buy a canvas with the printed image and from there, embroider only the edges, fill in some parts or fill in everything depending on your ability. Another of the techniques was cross-stitch, either following a printed pattern, or putting skill to compete with patience to form images, almost always of flowers, on a piece of “cuadrillé” (a fabric with invisible squares) with a result that could range from the sublime to the ridiculous.

At that time, the most one aspired to was to pass the subject and, hopefully, to have the work exposed. We were far from knowing that embroidery is considered an expression of resistance, transmission and cultural identity of native peoples, as is music, dance, gastronomy, to name a few.

Embroidery techniques such as those of Zmijanje, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, have been considered Intangible Heritage of Humanity. In Mexico the embroideries of Tenango, in Hidalgo; from Ixtenco, in Tlaxcala; and that of the regional costumes of Oaxaca are considered Intangible Heritage according to the objectives of the Convention for the Safeguarding of World Heritage.

In addition to being a sample of ancestral techniques to capture nature, life, death and in general how the world is seen from different cultures, embroidery is also a form of manifestation and resistance to problems of our time, such as violence against of women, discrimination against the LGBT community or the lack of understanding towards people with autism spectrum.

Groups organized in collectives, such as Bordamos por la Paz, have carried out days in which, with threads and needles, the names of missing or murdered women are stitched together with messages so that, one day, we can live in peace.

Discrimination based on gender or sexual preference has also been a reason for embroidery. More and more groups are giving workshops on garment embroidery with themes related to inclusion and non-discrimination, as a means of expressing their message.

Embroidery has been a means of resistance for the preservation of culture since ancient times and is also a means for the expression of ideas. Did you have to do some embroidery?

