The authority said, “The captain of the ship did not report any damage and that its crew is fine,” adding that the authorities are still investigating the incident.

British maritime security company Ambrey also said on Tuesday that a container ship flying the Maltese flag reported three explosions near it, about 24 kilometers southwest of the Yemeni port of Mokha.

Embry added that the ship's captain was heard via very high frequencies communicating with a coalition warship.

Embry confirmed that a nearby ship reported seeing a small boat approximately 50 meters long within 1.6 kilometers of the accident site after that.

The company indicated that it had learned that three missiles were launched from the direction of the Yemeni governorate of Taiz.

The Houthi group intensified its attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea in protest against the Israeli war on Gaza.

Several shipping companies suspended their operations in the Red Sea after the attacks and were forced to make the longer journey around Africa.

The Houthis pledged to continue their attacks until Israel stops its war on Gaza, and warned that they would attack American warships if the movement itself was targeted.