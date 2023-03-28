New president of the Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion highlighted the increase in the flow of foreigners in the country

The president of Embratur (Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion), Marcelo Freixo, established the promotion of sustainable tourism as one of its priorities at the head of the autarchy. He said that tourism is among the 5 most important economic activities in the world, according to the World Economic Forum, as it is compatible with the challenges of the 21st century.

“Tourism is an economic activity capable of generating development and conserving nature. That is, it is an economic activity where culture is a value, where gastronomy is a value and where nature is a value”he said in an interview with the program “The Voice of Brazil” on Monday (27.Mar.2023), in Brasília.

“It is an activity that is very compatible with the challenges of humanity in the 21st century, because it preserves, conserves, generates employment and generates development. Unlike other economic activities that have negative consequences. Tourism is the solutioncompleted.

Regarding Brazil’s candidacy to host the COP-30 (30th United Nations Climate Conference) scheduled for 2025, the president of Embratur highlighted that the event will bring together the main authorities in the world around the environmental issue outside the Rio axis. -São Paulo.

“We are talking about one of the most important events in the world, with all the main authorities coming to Brazil, and not to Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo. They will go to Belém, to have direct contact with the Amazon. In Brazil, tourism represents 8% of GDP. And it can represent much more, compared to the wealth that we have in terms of destinations, in addition to being a permanent source of employment and income, development and the fight against inequality”he said.

Among the sector’s challenges, Marcelo Freixo highlighted the high cost of airline tickets, which negatively impacts the flow of tourism, in addition to the need to qualify the workforce.

“The price of fuel has gone up a lot, we know that airlines had a big problem during the pandemic, but it is too expensive. So, we have been talking a lot with all the airlines, we want to attract an increasing number of companies, in addition to encouraging important destinations to open new flights.”

At the beginning of the month, Embratur had disclosed data on the record movement of tourists in the country in the first months of the year: there were 1.5 million foreigners who entered the country, with revenue close to US$ 1 billion.

“If we continue like this, in the 1st semester we already beat the record of the last whole years. So we are surpassing the pre-pandemic 2019 marks. This is a sign that the world is looking at Brazil in a different way.”he stated.

Reviews

Freixo also said that Embratur was used in the previous government to promote private interests. The official spoke about the recovery of the Brasil brand, which had been changed to the spelling “Brazil” with “Z”, and now returns to being with “S”.

“Embratur was used for everything in the past government, except to promote Brazil. They promoted what was in the private interest, not the public interest. We fixed that, and we recovered the Brazil brand: Brazil is not with Z, Brazil is with S”criticized Freixo.

With information from Brazil Agency