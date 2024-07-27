Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/27/2024 – 16:02

The Brazilian government launched this Saturday (27) an international tourism promotion campaign in Brazil. The event was held at Casa Brasil, a space set up in Paris by Embratur to promote the country during the Olympic Games. The launch was attended by First Lady Janja Lula da Silva.

With the slogan “Visit Brazil. Here you always win”, the advertisement promotes Rio de Janeiro and makes reference to beach volleyball and women’s soccer. The backdrop includes Christ the Redeemer and Sugarloaf Mountain. The campaign also shows the landscapes of the sand dunes of Jericoacoara (CE), the Tapajós River in the Amazon, the lush nature of Bonito (MT) and the beaches of Arraial d’Ajuda (BA).

The campaign will run until August 31 in France, Germany, England, Spain, Portugal and Italy. The pieces will be inserted in TV commercials, social media and outdoor media on the streets, subways and taxis of European cities. The work was done in partnership with Sebrae

According to the president of Embratur, Marcelo Freixo, the campaign aims to restore Brazil’s international prominence

“We are talking about an international protagonism that we should never have lost. We are talking about the G20, COP30, BRICS, the Women’s World Cup, which will be held in 2027, in Brazil. This is the Brazil that has its doors open, this is the Brazil that is ready to welcome the entire world,” he said.

Tourism Minister Celso Sabino assured that Brazil is ready to welcome more tourists. “In the first six months of the year, we have already reached almost 3.6 million foreign tourists. This year, 2024, the Ministry of Tourism, the federal government, is committed to breaking the record for foreign tourists,” he said.

According to Embratur, Europeans are the main tourists arriving in Brazil. In 2023, 182.4 thousand Portuguese arrived in the country, followed by Germans (158.5 thousand) and English (130 thousand).

