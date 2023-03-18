Agency asked the PF to investigate actions of the “Millionaires Social Circle”; The group offered courses on “seduction” techniques

The PF (Federal Police) should open an investigation for sex tourism against the group “Millionaire Social Circle” at the request of Embratur (Brazilian Tourism Promotion Agency). In note published on Thursday (16.mar.2023), the agency showed solidarity with the women victims of the group and stated that the practice of tourism for the purpose of sexual exploitation is a crime in the country.

The foreign group offered relationship courses for men and used to visit cities in countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia so that men could test the supposed techniques.

At the end of February, the group promoted a party in São Paulo (SP) and allegedly invited women to be guinea pigs for the apprentices without their consent.

Some of the women who attended the party saw their photos on the group’s social media and filed a complaint. There is an investigation by the Civil Police open against the 2 foreigners who would be leaders of the group. Suspects must be called to testify.

On social networks, they defended themselves against the accusations, stating that at the party everything was done with the consent of the participants. They claimed that giving tips on how to use dating apps is not a crime. The suspects also mocked in a defense note, stating that “They had the biggest party in Brazil and the feminists didn’t like it”.

In addition, there are other videos considered misogynistic on the group’s social networks. In one, they give tips for creating a consenting environment for women to consent to group sex, and several others that label some types of women as psychologically unstable.

In São Paulo, it is possible to file a BO (Boletim de Occurrence) on the Civil Police website. Another way to make a complaint is on the Dial 180.

Read the Embratur note in full:

“Embratur stands in solidarity with women victims of sexual exploitation in São Paulo, in the case that occurred at the end of February involving a group of foreign tourists. This agency has already activated the Federal Police with the purpose of requesting the investigation of the case and, next Monday (20), President Marcelo Freixo will meet with the director general of the Federal Police, Andrei Rodrigues, to deliver a letter through which formalizes this request.

“People who want to commit crimes are not welcome in our country. Tourism for the purpose of sexual exploitation violates our laws and those who practice it will be subject to due investigation, judgment and punishment.

“For decades, Brazil has implemented intersectoral policies to combat tourism for the purpose of sexual exploitation, with internal actions of social assistance, prevention with education and criminal investigation; and external, in rebuilding the country’s image abroad and promoting responsible tourism. Unfortunately, this trajectory was interrupted by the previous government, whose then president made unfortunate statements that encouraged the practice of these crimes.

“Tourism generates employment, development and is essential for the country’s image abroad. During our administration, we recovered respect for human rights and democracy as Embratur’s core values. We promote abroad a Brazil that we want to be, of sustainability, that fights poverty and racism and values ​​the diversity of its people. Foreign tourists who want to contribute to the construction of this Brazil are very welcome.”

With information from Brazil Agency