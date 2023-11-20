Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/11/2023 – 17:03

The Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion (Embratur) announced this Monday, 20th, National Black Consciousness Day, that singer and composer Carlinhos Brown is the new ambassador for Tourism in Brazil. His name is the first nominated by the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

As shown by the Estadão, last Friday, 17th, fifteen personalities appointed by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) were removed from their role. The Tourism Ambassador is not exactly a position, because there is no remuneration or employment relationship. The honorary title, however, places nominees in campaigns and events, representing Brazil abroad.

“Today, Black Awareness Day, we are honored to announce that Carlinhos Brown is the new Ambassador for Brazilian Tourism! Brown is an internationally recognized artist and projects to the world the best that our Brazil has to offer”, said Embratur in the announcement published on its social networks.

Last Saturday, the 18th, the president of Embratur, Marcelo Freixo, said that the revocation of previous appointments was a “natural measure” and that it was nothing personal. Among the ambassadors who had been appointed until then were some supporters of former president Bolsonaro.

Two of them are being investigated: former football player Ronaldinho Gaúcho was nominated by the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) into the Financial Pyramids of the Chamber of Deputies. Daniel Alves, also a retired football player, has been in pre-trial detention in Spain since the beginning of the year while he faces a rape charge.

Feixo confirmed that the Agency will appoint other ambassadors to replace those who were dismissed from their role at the end of last week.

See the list of former Tourism ambassadors who left their role last Friday, 17th:

– Álvaro Garnero (television presenter and businessman)

– Amado Batista (singer)

– Bruno & Marrone (country singers)

– Carlos Massa, the Mouse (television presenter and businessman)

– Daniel Alves, (former football player)

– Frederico Lapenda (film producer and film promoter)

– Pedro Scooby (surfer and participant of Big Brother Brasil 2022)

– Renzo Gracie (jiu-jitsu fighter)

– Richard Rasmussen (TV presenter and biologist)

– Roberto de Assis, known as Assis (former football player, businessman and brother of Ronaldinho Gaúcho)

– Romero Britto (painter)

– Ronaldinho Gaúcho (former football player)

– Vitor Belfort (MMA fighter)

– Zezé Di Camargo (country singer)