Research developed by Embrapa Rondônia, in partnership with UFRPE (Federal Rural University of Pernambuco), IFRO (Federal Institute of Rondônia) and USC (University of Santiago de Compostela), from Spain, resulted in an innovation that simplifies and streamlines obtaining biochar (biochar).

This material has shown good potential to act as organomineral fertilizers –obtained from raw materials of animal and plant origin, which can help Brazil reduce dependence on imported products.

The new technology reduces the production of biochar from 3 to one step, because the combustion process already incorporates soil particles, unlike conventional ones, in which the produced coals need to be activated first, and then mix with the soil.

The study also pointed to potential environmental gains for the soil, from the use of organomineral compound as a vehicle for fertilizer application. According to Embrapa researcher Paulo Wadt, normally, inert materials, such as sand, are used to complete NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) formulations, which does not bring any benefit to the earth.

“The compost – resulting from the mixture of biochar with the soil – can reduce the loss of nutrients, increase the efficiency of fertilizer application and also add environmental advantages, such as the reduction of GHG (greenhouse gases) emissions and greater sequestration of carbon”said.

“We observed that the mixture generates a product with better physical and chemical properties and can replace sand in the application of fertilizers, controlling the release of nutrients in the soil-plant system. Currently, up to 80% of the phosphorus applied to the soil can be lost through chemical fixation processes, in addition to the losses that occur with other nutrients.”, said the researcher.

When used as a vehicle for mineral fertilizers, the organomineral compound gradually releases nutrients into the soil, allowing plants to acquire them throughout their development. When nutrients are applied with inert materials, the release is immediate, causing the plant to use only a fraction of what was applied. The rest is lost by different geochemical and biological processes.

Searching for solutions to reduce Brazil’s dependence on imported fertilizers is today one of the priorities of agricultural research.

Currently, the country consumes 40 million tons of fertilizers, of which 85% come from other countries, especially Russia. Wadt says that the adoption of this new technology for the production of biochar can contribute to reducing the consumption of fertilizers, impacting the economy of about 10 million tons per year, without losses in the productivity of agricultural crops.

He explains that, for now, the results are in the laboratory phase. “Embrapa is waiting for a partner to produce the compound in scale, in order to serve the market”he said.

indigenous

The solution found by the researchers was inspired by pre-Columbian indigenous people, who partially combusted organic waste mixed with the cultivated soil, creating the land known as Terra Preta de Índio. Once again, the exchange of knowledge between science and traditional knowledge is beneficial to Brazilian agriculture.

The black earths, also called archaeological, stand out from the soils in their surroundings due to their superior quality in terms of soil fertility and physical characteristics, such as aeration, water retention and organic carbon. These soils still show high resilience to soil quality degradation processes, supporting more intensive handling of machines, maintaining their characteristics, such as good drainage capacity combined with greater water retention and better availability of nutrients, especially phosphorus. , one of the most limiting of agricultural productivity in the absolute majority of Brazilian soils.

Another advantage of these lands is the fact that they fix carbon in recalcitrant forms, resistant to microbial decomposition, making it remain in the soil for tens to hundreds of years, in a chemically active form, providing several benefits.

“Therefore, in addition to reducing nutrient losses and increasing fertilizer efficiency, this technology could help to sequester 15 to 45 million tons of carbon per year, depending on the proportion of organomineral compounds contained in each NPK formulation”said the researcher.

Wadt said: “People marvel at certain ancient technologies, such as the Egyptian pyramids and Mayan and Inca constructions in South and Central America, but the black earths are among the biggest technological differentiators of ancient civilizations”.

According to him, many advanced studies have already been carried out in an attempt to reproduce the qualities of terra pretas in technological assets, but few practical applications have been achieved. “We thought, in this research, of the resources that those pre-Columbian populations accessed, since they did not have large furnaces, reactors or industrial structures to produce the biochar, activate the product and then apply it to the soil. So, we made the simplest and most practical, and the result was fantastic”he said.

use of fertilizers

Wadt explained that most scientific experiments use the technique of pyrolysis (transformation by heating a mixture or an organic compound into other substances) to produce coals that then need to be activated and mixed with the soil. “Our solution was simpler: pyrolysis the organic material directly with the soil mixture, which results in an already activated product with better physical and chemical properties”said.

According to IFRO professor Stella Matoso, one of those responsible for the research, the first tests carried out in the laboratory were carried out with soils with different physical and chemical characteristics and organic materials with different proportions of lignins (plant macromolecules associated with the cell wall, whose function is to provide rigidity, impermeability and resistance to microbiological attacks).

“The results were very positive and showed right from the start the advantage of this mixture: we saw that we were producing a material that was easy to fragment and manipulate”said.

Research was also carried out on the chemical characterization of the organomineral compound in Pernambuco and Spain. According to UFRPE professor Valdomiro Souza Junior, this was a major methodological challenge that still needs to be improved.

“Our research techniques separate the organic and mineral components so that they can be studied in isolation. In this case, we have a complex organomineral compound, chemically rich and with new physical properties, which places us at the frontier of knowledge in this area”he said.

“Our research has shown that we can use organic materials with different proportions of lignins and carbohydrates to produce compounds with a greater or lesser rate of retention of the incorporated nutrients”said Matoso.

With this, it is possible to enhance the use of fertilizers according to the different types of culture: short cycle, annual and perennial cycle, with better control of the release of nutrients according to the plant’s demand.

With information from Embrapa Agency.