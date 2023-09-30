State agricultural technology seeks to increase funding for research and development to R$520 million

A Embrapa (Empresa Brasileira de Pesquisa Agropecuária), a state-owned agricultural technology company, wants R$520 million for research and development in 2024. In 2023, it is R$345 million.

There is a clash behind the scenes. The Ministry of Agriculture is in favor, while the Ministry of Finance is against. The estimated total government budget for 2024 is R$2.093 trillion.

“There was a significant reduction in the company’s workforce, which we hope to recover, albeit partially, through a public tender next year. [2024]”, he said the director of Research and Development at Embrapa, Clenio Pillon, at the Power360.

Patents

Embrapa requested fewer patent registrations in the president’s first term Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and in the 4 years of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). There were 63 under Lula 1 (plus 175 under Lula 2) and 66 under Bolsonaro. The information was obtained via LAI (Access to Information Law) by Power360.

According to Embrapa, the main reasons for the drop in the number of patent registrations were the low budget and lack of labor.

In 2021, an internal standard made patent applications more careful and impacted the numbers.

The state-owned company’s record years were under Dilma Rousseff (98 in 2011) and Michel Temer (77 in 2017). Read the list with all patents since 2003.

Internally, the increase in the research budget is seen as a determining factor for the increase in registrations of new technologies.