The Emergency Plan to Control Ripe Grape Rot was created due to the advance of ripe grape rot in the State

Grape producers of the Paulista Fruit Circuitan area that encompasses 10 municipalities in São Paulo with a focus on fruit growing, are losing their production due to the spread of ripe grape rot, a disease caused by the fungus Glomerella cingulata.

Environmental conditions have favored its multiplication in the region’s vineyards, which has been damaging production for at least four years. In this latest harvest, however, the damage caused by the pathogen reached an unprecedented level, with losses ranging from 30% to 100% of the harvest.

“This is not an unknown disease, but the way it happened this year scared a lot of people. Some producers even pulled up their entire vineyards, thinking they would no longer be able to control it in a viable way.”says Renê Tomasetto, president of Jundiaí Agricultural Association.

He points out that 2023 was an atypical year, marked by above-average rainfall, with precipitation during the pruning and harvesting season, interspersed with dry periods. With ideal humidity and temperatures, the fungus advanced aggressively, winning the battle to stop its spread.

At the Grape and Wine Sector Chamber of the State of São Paulo, the association presented to the Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation) a demand for measures to reduce disease pressure and, if possible, eradicate the disease Glomerella in the region’s vineyards.

After that, the Embrapa Territorial (SP) coordinated the participation of researchers from Embrapa Grape and Wine (RS) and state agencies. With experts from city halls and local agricultural entities, this technical team drew up an Emergency Plan to Control Ripe Grape Rot.

Rafael Mingotian analyst at the state-owned company, worked directly in this stage. He believes that, by uniting the institutions, adjustments can be made to disease control practices, including winter treatments, fertilization, cultural practices and biological and chemical controls, which in itself will bring beneficial results.

The first phase of the plan consists of selecting producers who are receptive to the installation of tests to control ripe grape rot. From July 1 to 4, the group of experts visited some properties located in the municipalities of Jundiaí, Louveira, Itatiba, Itupeva, Jarinu, Indaiatuba and Elias Fausto, to talk to the owners about the project and collect crop remains – samples in which the pathogen survives during the dormant period of the plants, such as mummified bunches (attacked in the last harvest), rachis and buds of the vine branches.

This material will be taken to the Phytopathology Laboratory from Embrapa Grape and Wine, where the next stage will be developed, aiming at the isolation of the pathogen, its identification through morphology and tests to detect the presence of isolates resistant to certain groups of fungicides.

“It is necessary to identify the species of the asexual phase of ‘Glomerella’ and evaluate their sensitivity and tolerance to fungicides, as some isolates may, in addition, become resistant to certain products due to indiscriminate use”explains the researcher Lucas Garridoone of the Embrapa Grape and Wine experts invited to this action, with the researcher Rosemeire Naves.

The scientist emphasizes that the set of proposed actions foresees two lines of confrontation: the 1st, with measures for immediate adoption, aims to reduce the pressure of the pathogen present in the vineyards; and the 2nd, the reduction of the disease rate throughout the harvest.

“It is important to work on at least two harvests to obtain results. In this first phase, some vineyards will be visited to mitigate the causes that contributed to the epidemic of the disease in the region and to correct some practices adopted by producers. Then, in the medium term, the best products and practices will be adopted, which will be studied over the course of these two harvests, so that it becomes a routine protocol.”explains Garrido.

The group of experts will also set up trials on the selected properties and monitor the results. Garrido says that these studies will assess the effectiveness of the products in tests to accelerate the decomposition of the vineyard’s crop residues – materials in which the pathogen survives from one harvest to the next. They will also apply resistance inducers, increasing the plant’s defense capacity, in addition to developing integrated management recommendations for producers who have suffered major losses.

The knowledge produced by these experiments will be transferred to producers in the Fruit Circuit in events to be organized. “Conducting experiments in the field and in the laboratory will result in a great benefit, which is the certainty of which species of fungus it is and which biological and chemical measures and products are most effective for its control. All of this will restore producers’ confidence in practices and crop management.”says Rafael Mingoti.

The most impacted municipality is Elias Fausto, located approximately 130 km from the capital of São Paulo, where the disease compromised the entire production, forcing many families to abandon work in the fields in search of other means of survival.

THE DISEASE

Caused by fungus Glomerella cingulataripe grape rot causes circular reddish-brown spots on the fruit, which later affect the entire bunch, leaving the grape dark and wilted. Temperatures between 25 °C and 30 °C and high humidity from rain, dew, irrigation or fog are ideal conditions for sporulation, spread, infection and development of the disease.

With information from Embrapa.