Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/25/2023 – 13:38

The Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa), in partnership with the Solidaridad Foundation, created a carbon calculator, called Carbon-Matte, to measure carbon stocks and greenhouse gases in yerba mate cultivation.

According to the Embrapa website, the tool aims to “provide a better understanding of the relationship between yerba mate production and the mitigation of GHG emissions through carbon storage”.

The tool was developed in an electronic spreadsheet format, in which data on grass production systems can be entered, such as density, afforestation and insolation, taking into account variables such as biomass production and implemented forestry practices.

The technology accounts for total carbon emissions and removals from the system and the sources of emissions of some of the main greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4). The use is ideal for rural producers, rural extension agents, herb growers and also for the scientific community.