Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/25/2023 – 15:35

A study developed by the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) shows that the Amazon nut, also known as Brazil nut, is driving sustainable development in the Northern Region through payments for environmental services.

In addition to ensuring carbon storage and climate regulation, as well as helping the country meet government program goals and international agreements, the nut has helped generate income in extractive communities while boosting sustainable development in Brazil.

The conclusion was published in the publication Amazon Chestnut: Studies on the Species and its Value Chain Social, Economic and Organizational Aspects. The book is available for download on the internet.

Signed by Embrapa researchers stationed in São Paulo, Amapá and Roraima (Marcelino Carneiro Guedes, Patrícia da Costa, Carolina Volkmer de Castilho, Richardson Frazão, Sérgio Milheiras and Walter Paixão de Sousa), the survey is part of chapter 11 of the publication, entitled Ecosystem services of the forest with chestnut trees and environmental services provided by agroextractivists – managers and guardians of the standing forest.

Added value

“Scientists analyzed payments for environmental services (PSA) and payments for reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation (REDD+) in the Amazon. Both mechanisms stand out for their potential to add value to forests where chestnut trees occur, by bringing additional benefits such as carbon storage, climate regulation and the fulfillment of goals established in government programs and international agreements”, details Embrapa.

According to the state-owned company, Amazon nuts are among the country's main agricultural extractivism products, with their chain involving “tens of thousands of families” and moving “millions of dollars annually”. Embrapa estimates that the production of nuts obtained through extractivism in Brazil generates at least R$130 million per year.

Superfood

Because it contains high concentrations of nutrients, it is considered a “superfood”, full of lipid, protein and antioxidant compounds such as selenium, associated with protection against neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.

According to researcher Marcelino Guedes, areas with chestnut trees represent forests of high value for the bioeconomy, for the preservation of agroextractive communities and for ecological stability.

“It is essential to recognize the importance of agro-extractivism and the environmental services provided by families that depend on nuts for the conservation of this invaluable forest”, explains the researcher.

Crucial role

According to Embrapa, the chestnut tree plays a “crucial role” in the conservation of the Amazon, being present in around 32% of the biome (2.3 million km², approximately). The study shows that although chestnut trees represent only 3% of the individuals in a chestnut forest in the Northern Amazon, they contribute 40% of the living biomass above ground, of which around 50% is carbon.

“The species is found in dryland forests throughout the Pan-Amazon region, which includes Brazil, Guyana, French Guiana, Suriname, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela. In addition to its ecological value, the chestnut tree contributes significantly to ecosystem processes, such as carbon storage, the hydrological cycle, nutrient cycling and the maintenance of biodiversity”, informed the state-owned company.

Given this context, Embrapa highlights that, in addition to its ecological value, the chestnut tree also has socioeconomic and cultural relevance. “Therefore, researchers believe that compensation for environmental services, in addition to being crucial for the conservation of the Amazon Forest, also promotes the sustainability of communities that depend on Brazil nuts.”