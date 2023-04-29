New team will be in charge for 2 years; current chairman of the Board, Alexandre Silva, was re-elected to chair the body

The slate of Embraer’s Board of Directors, which will remain in office for 2 years, was approved during a meeting on Friday (April 28, 2023) by 92% of shareholders.

The current chairman of the board, Alexandre Silva, was re-elected to chair the body. In addition to him, there are 11 members, 8 of whom are independent (the company defines criteria for choosing these), one appointed by the Union and 2 by employees.

Here is the list of Council members:

Alexandre Silva (president);

Raul Calfat (Vice President);

Claudia Sender;

Dan Ioschpe;

Kevin McAllister;

Mauro Cunha;

Márcio Rosa;

Todd Freeman;

Pedro Luís Farcic (appointed by the Union);

Alexandre Magalhães Filho (employee representatives);

Edmilson Saes (employee representative).

Previously, the list had 13 members and 2 alternates. In the new election, there are 11 positions. They were not informed about vacancies for alternates on the new Board.

Embraer Board of Directors

O Embraer Board of Directors it is the body responsible, among others, for establishing our general business policies and for electing Embraer’s directors, as well as supervising their management.

The Board meets in ordinary sessions 8 times a year and in extraordinary sessions when called by the President or by a majority of the members.

Here is the full text of the note sent by Embraer:

“With 92% shareholder approval, the slate to compose Embraer’s new Board of Directors was elected today at the AGO (Ordinary General Meeting). With approximately 40% renewal, the new Board has a total of 11 members, 8 of whom are independent, one appointed by the Union and 2 by employees.

“Alexandre Silva, current chairman of the Board, was re-elected to chair the body. The other members are Raul Calfat (vice president), Claudia Sender, Dan Ioschpe, Kevin McAllister, Mauro Cunha, Márcio Rosa and Todd Freeman. For the Union, Pedro Luís Farcic was nominated and elected, and as employee representatives, Alexandre Magalhães Filho and Edmilson Saes were elected.

“The new Board has a mandate for the next 2 years.”