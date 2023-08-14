Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/14/2023 – 7:36 am

Embraer recorded adjusted net income of BRL 279 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 20% compared to the same period in 2022. negative amount of R$741.7 million reported a year earlier.

The company’s adjusted Ebitda was R$ 724.1 million between April and June, 16.5% higher in the annual comparison. The adjusted Ebitda margin was 11.4% compared to 12.3% in the second quarter of last year.

In the unadjusted criterion, Ebitda totaled R$ 592.2 million against a negative result of R$ 933 million a year earlier. The Ebitda margin was 9.3% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 18.5% in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted Ebit totaled R$ 482.1 million, an annual increase of 18%, with a margin of 7.6% against 8.1% in the second quarter of last year. In the unadjusted criterion, the figure reached BRL 350.2 million, compared to a negative BRL 1.1 billion a year earlier.

Embraer’s net revenue reached R$ 6.3 billion between April and June, an annual increase of 26% and a quarterly increase of 71%. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, Commercial Aviation grew by 56%, due to the higher number of deliveries. The Executive had a 39% increase in revenue, reflecting an increase in volumes and the mix of deliveries.

On the other hand, Defense and Security revenue dropped 28%, due to the delay in revenue recognition in the first half of 2023, according to the earnings release.

The firm order backlog ended the second quarter of 2023 stable at US$17.3 billion.