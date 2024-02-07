Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/02/2024 – 10:39

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) reported this Wednesday, 7th, that Embraer will receive financing of R$ 500 million, with resources from the BNDES Mais Inovação program, for the company's investment plan from 2023-2027 , which will allocate a total amount of R$650 million to projects to develop new products, processes and technologies to be used to diversify and improve the aircraft manufacturer's line of products and services.

The research, development and innovation projects seek to incorporate digital technologies to gain efficiency, productivity, and enable new services, as well as the development of sustainable air mobility technologies, with a focus on energy transition and reducing carbon emissions.

“The significant investment by BNDES in the Embraer plan reflects our commitment to innovation and competitiveness in the national aerospace industry, boosting research in the country on crucial topics such as zero emissions and artificial intelligence”, stated the president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante.

“The strengthening of a more innovative and digital, green, exporting and productive Brazilian industry is a priority of President Lula's government and we will pursue this with the Mais Produção Plan, in alignment with the guidelines of the New Industry Brazil”, says José Luis Gordon , Director of Productive Development, Innovation and Foreign Trade at BNDES, in a note.

The president of Embraer, Francisco Gomes Neto, says that the BNDES has played a fundamental role in boosting the development of innovative technologies in Brazil, increasing the competitiveness of Brazilian industry and enhancing exports of high-value-added products. “Support for innovation projects in the Brazilian aerospace sector benefits not only Embraer, but the entire industrial chain in the country and Brazilian society, generating thousands of high-skilled jobs”, he states.

The initiatives will be implemented in Brazil, at Embraer's industrial complexes in the cities of São José dos Campos (Ozires Silva Unit), in Vale do Paraíba, Gavião Peixoto, in the Central region of the State of São Paulo, and Botucatu, in the Center-South of São Paulo . They focus on four priority themes: zero emissions, artificial intelligence and data science, industry 4.0 and airframe competitiveness.

The financing is in line with the National Innovation Policy (PNI), National Defense Policy (PND) and National Climate Change Policy (PNMC). It is also aligned with the missions of the National Industrial Development Council, by promoting: sustainable mobility, with energy efficiency; digital transformation of the industry, providing productivity gains; energy transition and security; and technologies of interest to national sovereignty and defense, taking advantage of technological spillover between civil and military sectors.