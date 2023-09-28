Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/28/2023 – 9:00

Embraer has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SIAEP, the Asia-Pacific authorized service center and subsidiary of SIA Engineering Company Limited (SIAEC), to explore new partnerships to include maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the company’s E-Jets E2 family of aircraft.

Before the MoU, SIAEP already had authorization to operate in the Asia-Pacific region with the first generation of Embraer E-Jets since 2017.

“We would like to recognize SIAEP for the years of dedication and support provided to Embraer E-Jets operators in the region,” said Frank Stevens, vice president of Embraer Global MRO centers. “This memorandum of understanding lays a good foundation for us to discuss additional support for the growing E-Jets E2 fleet in the region, in addition to the E-Jets’ established presence in APAC.”

Embraer has a global presence of E-Jets operators – more than 80 airlines in 50 countries, totaling more than 1,700 deliveries of the E-Jets and E-Jets E2 aircraft families.

In Asia Pacific this year, Scoot and SKS Airways (Malaysia) announced the selection of E190-E2 and E195-E2 aircraft to complement their existing fleet.