A Embraer exhibited for the first time the prototype of its electric plane this Tuesday (October 10, 2023) during the international mobility congress SAE Brazil, held in São Paulo. The model has been used as a testing platform for sustainable aeronautical propulsion technologies.

Since 2021, when it made its maiden flight, the plane has been carrying out tests for pre-competitive research into the integration of propulsion systems. The innovation project had the collaboration of WEGwhich develops electric motors, and EDPenergy generation, transmission and distribution company.

According to Embraer, the demonstrator aircraft is used by Embraer’s engineering department to improve knowledge of the technologies necessary to increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

“The exhibition of the 100% electric test plane, among other technologies that will be presented at the international exhibition, illustrates Brazil’s technological capacity to lead the global energy transition race through innovation and applied research”said Francisco Gomes Neto, president and CEO of Embraer.

The project is part of the ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) environmental goals, which determine a commitment to carbon neutral operations by 2040.





Embraer displays electric plane (Gallery – 8 Photos)







