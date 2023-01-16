THE embraer announced this Monday (16.jan.2023) that it has received an order for the purchase of 15 new E195-E2 model aircraft. The company did not disclose the identity of the buyer.

According to the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, the order is valued at US$ 1.17 billion. The purchase price will be included in the portfolio for the 4th quarter of 2022. Here is the full of the press release (265 kB).

The 1st E195-E2 was delivered to the airline Blue in September 2019.

THE model E195-E2 is a commercial jet produced and marketed by Embraer. The plane is part of the E-jets E-2 segment. It has from 120 to 146 seats.

