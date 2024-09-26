From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/26/2024 – 7:30

Embraer’s internship program closes on the last day of September, Monday, the 30th. There are 200 vacancies in various areas, with salaries ranging from R$360 for 24 hours per week to R$1,800 for 120 hours. In addition to the remuneration, people will receive transportation vouchers, meal vouchers, medical insurance and dental care.

The vacancies are available for people of all ages and from all over Brazil, with options for in-person, hybrid or fully remote learning. The educational requirements cover both technical and university degrees, in different areas such as administration, engineering and information technology.

To apply, candidates must access the program page on the Guppy human resources platform. See in this link.

The selection process will include online dynamics in the second half of October. Those approved will be announced on December 6th.

Embraer is a manufacturer of aircraft for commercial and executive aviation, defense and security, and agricultural customers.