Union of São José dos Campos (SP) says it has stopped 100% of activities at the city’s aircraft factory

O Metalworkers Union of São José dos Campos (SP) stated that employees who work in aircraft manufacturing in Embraer went on strike this Tuesday (3.Oct.2023) to demand a real salary increase and renewal of the collective agreement.

According to the entity, the strike had been announced on September 26, but since then, the aircraft company has only offered to replace salary inflation, at 4.06%.

Also according to the union, Embraer established that, in order to sign the collective agreement, there will be a reduction in the stability period for workers who are victims of illness or occupational accidents. The class says that the last agreement of this type was signed in 2017, which guarantees stability until retirement in these cases.

In official announcementthe union states that it is paralyzing “100% of production at the company’s headquarters” with this Tuesday’s strike.

Wanted by Power360Embraer states that “the Ozires Silva unit, in São José dos Campos, operates normally, as do the company’s other factories”. He also says that he remains in dialogue with the class to reach new agreements.

“Embraer, out of liberality, has already granted a salary adjustment of 4.06% (which corresponds to 100% of inflation in the period) to employees who receive salaries of up to R$10 thousand and a fixed salary of R$406.00 for salaries above of this value, according to the proposal presented by Fiesp, which represents companies in the sector. Negotiations between Fiesp and union entities continue”says the note.

The metalworkers’ strike takes place on the same day as the strike by workers at the São Paulo Metro, Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo) and CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) against the governor’s privatization plans Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).