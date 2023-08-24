FromThomas Kemerer close

An Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft crashed near Moscow. What you need to know about the jet in which mercenary boss Prigozhin is said to have died.

Moscow – Shortly after taking off from Moscow, a private jet with two pilots and six passengers crashed on Wednesday: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the feared boss of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, is said to be among the dead. This is how Russian media report it. What was that plane that fell out of the sky?

Footage from the crash site shows the remains of an Embraer Legacy 600 business jet — an aircraft not made in Russia.

Prigozhin crashed? This is the Embraer Legacy 600

The Legacy 600 is a business jet manufactured by the Brazilian manufacturer Embraer. The first plane took off in 2001. Until the crash near Moscow, there had never been an incident in which the occupants of an Embraer Legacy 600 died. The Embraer Legacy 600 is a variant of the Embraer ERJ 145 passenger jet, which is mainly used on short-haul flights in North and South America. The aircraft is powered by two jet engines mounted on the tailplane of the machine. While the passenger version has space for up to 50 passengers, the Legacy 600 is designed for a maximum of 14 passengers.

Embraer Legacy 600: The most important data Top speed: 850km/h Range: maximum 6,300 kilometers Crew: 2 pilots passengers: up to 14 Length: 26.33 meters Span: 21.17 meters Height: 6.64 meters

This is Embraer, the maker of the downed Prigozhin Legacy 600 jet

Embraer was founded in 1969 as a state-owned Brazilian aviation group to manufacture aircraft for its own air force. With the know-how they had built up, the Brazilians ventured into the development of short-haul aircraft for civil aviation in the years that followed. Long underestimated, Embraer successfully competed with Western manufacturers such as ATR and Bombardier. The state-owned company was privatized in 1994 and is now publicly traded. Numerous Embraer jets are now also flying in Europe. Among other things, Lufthansa uses the Embraer 190 and Embraer 195 on short-haul routes. (kem)