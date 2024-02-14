Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/14/2024 – 12:50

Embraer announced this Wednesday, 14, that it will join United Airlines Ventures' (UAV) Sustainable Flight Fund SM, an investment vehicle focused on increasing the supply and availability of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). ) through investment in innovative startups.

Launched in February 2023, the fund includes 22 cross-industry corporate partners who, together with United, commit to investing $200 million in startups that aim to decarbonize the air travel ecosystem.

“Embraer is proud to join the United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund, which is aligned with our commitment to developing and supporting innovative solutions to meet the growing need for a clean energy transition in aviation,” said Leonardo Garnica, head of innovation Embraer corporate. “In a collaborative, collaborative effort with our partners, we can accelerate large-scale SAF production as the aviation industry moves toward the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Increasing the availability of SAF is a key factor in achieving aviation sustainability, as the use of renewable energy sources can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80% compared to jet fuel conventional. Increasing SAF availability is one of Embraer's goals, which aims to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2040, according to a statement.

“Embraer’s commitment to sustainability is an integral part of its business strategy. The company has successfully conducted flight tests on 100% pure SAF and continues to explore new ways to reduce its environmental impact through strategic partnerships, innovation and research and development into zero-emission alternative propulsion systems,” the company states.