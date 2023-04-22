Company was privatized in 1994, but government has decision-making power over international partnerships and other points

Minister Luciana Santos (Science, Technology and Innovation) said this Friday (April 21, 2023) that Embraer will sign a partnership for the construction of warplanes, the so-called “super tucano”. She also stated that “there will be many agreements” between the State and private companies.

Santos arrived in Lisbon this Friday (April 21). She is one of the members of the President’s entourage. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on a visit to Portugal and Spain.

Among the president’s commitments in Portuguese territory is a visit to Ogma (Oficinas Gerais de Material Aeronáutico), a Portuguese company that provides maintenance and manufacturing services for aerostructures. Investments made by Embraer in Ogma and in two other factories in the Industrial Park of Évora, in central Portugal, add up to US$ 500 million.

Minister José Múcio (Defense) confirmed, also on this Friday (April 21), the signing of the agreement between Embraer and Ogma. In addition to the EMB-314 (“super toucan”), he said that the KC-390 will also be produced in Portugal. “We are going to manufacture Brazilian aircraft with NATO characteristics [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte]”, he spoke.

Embraer was privatized in 1994. Even after the sale, the agreement signed guarantees the federal government a “golden share”, for which the company’s strategic decisions –such as partnerships with foreign companies– need its endorsement.

In addition to having decision-making power, according to Santos, the State would participate with the financing of projects through Finep (Financier of Studies and Projects) and with the collaboration of the Ministry of Defense.

“The partnership is strategic because Embraer is a Brazilian asset. Despite being private, it was a large state-owned company that made it possible for us to be one of the major producers [de aviões] –whether defense or commercial– of the world”, said the minister to journalists.

Among the 13 agreements that will be signed between Brazil and Portugal during the trip is 1 for the space sector. The minister explained that it will be “a cooperation” of the Brazilian Space Agency with Portuguesa.

“[A cooperação] it is very rich, because it enables an exchange of technologies, research, development. It is decisive, many times for you to be able to develop something objective, in any space vehicle, you first have to develop this exchange of knowledge, intelligence, research development. We have the infrastructure for that. We have the Alcântara base, for example, which is a great power in the launch area of ​​any space equipment“, he spoke.

As explained by Santos, this is a comprehensive cooperation for “exchange of experiences”, aiming at the construction of satellites, multipurpose platforms and space vehicles. At the moment, it does not have a specific object.

In 2019, the Portuguese Air Force purchased 5 KC-390 aircraft from Embraer for €872 million. One should be delivered per year from 2023.

The Minister of Science and Technology is part of the President’s entourage Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) on a trip to the Iberian Peninsula. The group started to arrive in Lisbon on the morning of this Friday (April 21). He will remain in the country until Tuesday (April 25). Afterwards, it will go to Spain.

With the expectation of signing 17 bilateral agreements, Lula traveled accompanied by at least 9 Ministers of State. Are they:

