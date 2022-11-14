Embraer reported an adjusted net loss of R$93.8 million in the third quarter, compared to a loss of R$179.7 million in the same period last year, down 47.8%. From July to September, Embraer presented a net loss attributable to shareholders of R$ 160.4 million, 31.5% lower than the R$ 234.2 million a year earlier, according to the balance sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) this Monday the 14th.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) dropped 25% to R$282.1 million in the third quarter, compared to R$380.7 million in the same period last year. As a result, the Ebitda margin was 5.8% in the period, compared to 7.6% a year earlier.

In the adjusted criteria, Ebitda was R$ 485.4 million from July to September, 18% higher than the R$ 410.7 million in the same period last year. As a result, the adjusted Ebitda margin was 10% in the third quarter, compared to 8.2% a year earlier.

Consolidated net revenue in the third quarter was R$4.8 billion, a decrease of 3% compared to the previous year mainly due to lower revenue in the Defense & Security unit and partially offset by higher revenues in Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets and Services & Support, informs the manufacturer in balance.