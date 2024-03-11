Brazilian aircraft manufacturer reported reduction in consultancy Brandes Investment Partners' stake in the company

Between Friday (March 8, 2024) and this Monday (March 11, 2024) companies such as Gafisa, Embraer It is Vulcabras disclosed relevant shareholding changes. The construction company Gafisa informed its shareholders and the market in general that it received notification of the acquisition of a relevant shareholding from the manager Esh Capital Investimentos.

According to the report, the funds under its management now hold a total of 13,861,921 common shares, or 20.00634% of the company's share capital. The acquisition aims to change the administrative structure of the developer.

Aircraft manufacturer Embraer stated that the Brandes Investment Partners, a North American investment consultancy, reduced its stake in the company to less than 15% of the total share capital. The stake held by clients, on a consolidated basis, was reduced to 14.97%, or 110,820,429 shares.

Vulcabras, which manages the production of footwear in Brazil for brands such as Olympikus, Under Armor It is Mizunohighlighted that funds managed by Guepardo Investimentos reduced their participation and now jointly hold 26,931,700 common shares of the company, or 9.86% of the company's share capital, solely for investment purposes.

With information from Investing Brazil.