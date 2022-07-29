The technological race has never been so advanced. In every industry, the volume and speed of innovation is staggering. A universe measured in bits and trillions of dollars, dominated by the United States, Asia and Europe. Among the top three smartphone companies in the world are Apple (US), Samsung (Korea) and Xiaomi (China). Toyota (Japan), Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz (Germany) lead the automotive sector. But on this journey there is a Brazilian intruder in a segment that involves very high innovation and technology: aircraft. This is Embraer, which disputes the market with Airbus (Europe) and Boeing (USA). It earned US$4.2 billion in 2021 (R$22.3 billion), an increase of 11% over the previous year, and currently has US$17.8 billion (R$94.5 billion) in guaranteed orders for the years, higher than the pre-pandemic level.

An altitude reached based on investments in technology, which in recent years reached 6% of revenues (R$ 1.3 billion in 2021). Last year, when it delivered 141 aircraft, 51% of the company’s revenue came from innovations that took place in the last five years. In the first half of 2022, the company has delivered a total of 46 aircraft (17 commercial and 29 executive). Although it has not recovered the blue on the bottom line of the balance sheet, lost since 2018, it is quite an achievement in a market still full of turmoil, affected by the pandemic, high fuel prices, the war in Ukraine and retracted tourism.

This research and development track has a strong international presence, with subsidiaries in 11 countries, operations in innovation hubs in Silicon Valley, Boston and Florida’s Space Coast, in addition to partnerships with universities and entities around the world. Last year alone, 46 research cooperation agreements were signed. Investments in startups and creation of new businesses, such as a flying car and agnostic maintenance center (for other manufacturers), complete the gear that makes Embraer the most innovative company in Brazil. “We presented a better financial performance in 2021 and we are sure of the path of sustainable growth for the coming years”, said Francisco Gomes Neto, CEO of Embraer, in a message in the 2021 results report.

“We have a clear vision, a robust plan and discipline in the execution of our plan and a team committed to the sustainable growth of the company” Francisco Gomes Neto, CEO.

The pilot of the Brazilian giant admits challenges ahead, given the unfolding of the pandemic and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and said he is confident in a continuous evolution. “We have a clear vision, a robust plan and discipline in the execution of our plan and, most importantly, a team that is united and very committed to the sustainable growth of our company, towards higher flights.” To get an idea of ​​the company’s relevance in global aviation, every ten seconds an aircraft of the brand takes off at some airport on the planet. There are 145 million passengers annually seated in seats in Embraer cabins. Since 1969, when it was founded with support from the federal government, 8,000 planes have been manufactured by the company.

However, to reach the current level, important movements took place in the 1990s: privatization, which resulted in a major restructuring; the launch of jet aircraft (ERJ family); and the E-Jets program, for aircraft with a capacity of 70 to 124 passengers. Volney Gouveia, coordinator of the Economic Sciences and Aeronautical Sciences courses at the University of São Caetano do Sul (USCS), says that Embraer was right in its strategy of producing medium configuration aircraft, which sets it apart from its two main competitors. “The passenger air market is quite dispersed. Many short routes around the world require smaller aircraft because their traffic density is lower. Embraer jets are unbeatable in terms of operating costs and revenues, with lower cost per flight and higher average revenue.”

The company’s second major technological escalation took place in 2017, when the services and support unit was created, which currently accounts for 27% of revenue. The following year marked the beginning of the eVTOL project, an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft – you can call it a flying car that the public likes. In 2020, the cybersecurity company Tempest was acquired, in a notable acceleration for the analysis and proper treatment of its data.



DIVERSIFICATION Embraer stands out for its strong entry into the services and support sector and accumulates baggage in the commercial and executive aircraft segment. Photo: Erich_Shibata_Nishiyama

INDUSTRY Seeking smart and agile solutions is in Embraer’s DNA, which has innovation as an asset, whether in products, processes, services or business actions. For Volney Gouveia, this role is strategic in the development of Brazil. “It dominates cutting-edge technologies that can be disseminated in several other sectors of the economy, such as electronics, automotive, renewable energy, agriculture, machinery and equipment.” In a broader analysis, it serves as a reference for strengthening the Brazilian industrial value chain, which in recent decades has lost its share of the economy. “In the 1980s, industry represented 25% of GDP. Today, just over 10%. So, Embraer can help the country in the recovery process of its industry.”

This profile pleased the market last year. The company’s shares are listed on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2021, it closed with an appreciation of 180% here (the highest percentage of appreciation among all companies listed on the Ibovespa) and 160% there. This year, however, the papers accumulate a fall of 52% (until Wednesday, the 27th). Even so, XP’s report on Embraer released on Monday (25) reiterates a positive view of the company, pointing out that aircraft deliveries should be more concentrated in the second half of this year. “XP sees a continuous improvement in the order backlog numbers, the reported US$ 17.8 billion sequentially improving +3% versus the previous quarter,” said the paper signed by Lucas Lorghi and Pedro Bruno, Transport analysts at the brokerage.

Embraer is working on three innovation fronts: incremental, which seeks to evolve already consolidated technologies; adjacent, with advances in existing products; and transformational, creating technologies and opening non-existent markets. To manage these processes, the Brazilian company created EmbraerX. The accelerator is considered the company’s disruptor, exploring business models with exponential growth potential, focused on the future of air mobility. He works in projects and studies in areas such as cybersecurity, computer vision, digital transformation, robotics, artificial intelligence, automation, internet of things (IoT) and unmanned vehicles.

$17.8 billion in the order backlog

11 countries where the company is present (Brazil, USA, Mexico, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland, UK, France, United Arab Emirates, Singapore and China)

18 thousand employees

8,000 planes have been manufactured by the company since 1969

Every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by the company takes off from some airport in the world

145 million passengers are transported per year on the company’s aircraft

Among the initiatives that came out of EmbraerX is EVE Air Mobility, which after the spin-off became an independent company. It offers several products and services, including the eVTOL, which already has its first deliveries scheduled for 2026 — there are 1,825 orders for the model so far, from 17 customers. The flying car is more efficient than a helicopter, with 80% less noise, zero carbon emissions and 65% lower operating cost. EVE’s plan is to reach $1.1 billion in revenue by 2027 and reach $4.5 billion in 2030.

Beacon, an aircraft maintenance platform, is another launch that is under the EmbraerX umbrella. With the collaboration and synchronization of companies (supply chain and spare parts) and professionals in an agile way, it serves an agnostic fleet of aircraft, of all types, from any manufacturer. It’s an improvement over the service and support unit launched five years ago. In 2021, Beacon handled 65,000 cases of outages requiring rapid and unplanned maintenance, on 2,400 aircraft, at 190 airports. With the traditional platform and maintenance, the support business grew 23% in revenue last year.

EmbraerX is also involved in Flight Plan 2030, to put Urban Air Traffic Management (UATM) into practice. In other words, it is the autonomous air mobility management system of the future. Project scheduled to start in 10 to 15 years, with the participation of subsidiary Atech.

ELECTRIFICATION Another focus is investment in startups, with minority stakes in these companies. Embraer Ventures manages two funds: FIP Aeroespacial (which has three other institutional investors, BNDES, Finep and Desenvolvimento SP) and Catapult Ventures (based in Silicon Valley). This line of action evolved into the acquisition of Tempest by Embraer. The cybersecurity company is now the largest Brazilian company in the sector, with clients in Brazil, Latin America and Europe. Last year, it broke revenue records, with a 40% growth compared to 2020, and an increase in the customer base by 242%, to more than 300. Also in 2021, through Catapult, Embraer invested in the American startup Pyka, to advance in autonomous agricultural spraying. At stake is the future commercialization of the Pelican, a fixed-wing, fully electric and autonomous aircraft developed by Pyka.

Aeronautical electrification is, in fact, one of Embraer’s great bets for the future. The company considered it a historic milestone to perform the first flight of a 100% electric propulsion aircraft, exactly one year ago. The model used was the EMB-203 Ipanema, a low-wing single engine widely used in agriculture. The company’s ESG (environmental, social and governance) agenda sets targets for 100% electricity from renewable sources by 2030, carbon neutrality in operations by 2040 and zero carbon aviation products by 2050.

CEO Francisco Gomes Neto recently said that Embraer is aware of climate issues and is committed to sustainability. “We intensify our efforts to minimize our carbon footprint by remaining dedicated to innovative solutions that have a broader impact for our customers, communities and our aircraft.” For the good of the environment and the finances of the company that takes off with high technology on board, literally.

CONTROVERSY AND EXPENSES IN (DIS)AGREEMENT WITH BOEING

After a billion-dollar purchase deal by Boeing that sank, Embraer has been flying solo. In July 2019, the companies announced a merger in which the American would own 80% of the commercial aviation business and the Brazilian company with the remaining 20%, in addition to receiving US$ 4.2 billion. The move made sense, as part of Canadian Bombardier had been purchased by Airbus in 2018. But it didn’t work out, with a strong exchange of accusations.

Boeing withdrew from the agreement stating that Embraer did not comply with the conditions set out in the contract. Embraer said Boeing lied and wrongfully terminated the agreement. The case is in court, pending in a court in New York. “We are in the arbitration process, in the sense of recovering the expenses we had to carry out the entire process of preparing for the separation from commercial aviation”, said Embraer’s CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto, to the Band report.