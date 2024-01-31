Embraer reported this Tuesday, 31, that it delivered 75 jets in the fourth quarter of 2023, thus presenting a drop of 6% compared to the same period in 2022.

The aircraft manufacturer's backlog of firm orders totaled 18.7 billion dollars at the end of the last quarter of last year, according to the company's delivery report.

Throughout 2023, Embraer delivered a total of 181 aircraft, including 115 executive, 64 commercial and two military aircraft.



#Embraer #delivers #jets #4th #quarter #presents #drop #year #year