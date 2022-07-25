The value of orders in the period was US$ 17.8 billion, the highest since 2018

THE Embraer delivered 32 jets in the 2nd quarter of this year, 11 of which are commercial and 21 executive. In the year, there were 46 aircraft: 17 commercial jets and 29 executive jets. The firm order backlog ended the 2nd quarter at US$ 17.8 billion, the highest level for the period since 2018. The balance was sent to the market this Monday (25.Jul.2022). Here’s the intact (75 KB).

The value of firm orders grew by 12% compared to the same period last year, when it was booked $15.9 billion in Q2 2021.

According to the Brazilian-based automaker, in June, the company “signed an order to convert up to 10 E-Jets into freighter aircraft with an undisclosed customer”.

“The aircraft will come from this customer’s current fleet of E-Jets, with deliveries starting in 2024. This is the 1st firm contract for the conversion of E-Jets, and the 2nd agreement for this type of operation. In another contract, announced in May, Embraer and Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) agreed up to 10 conversion positions for the E190F/E195F jets”reported.

Also according to the statement, Embraer Defense & Security reported that in the 2nd quarter of 2022 it delivered the last modernized AF-1 fighter jet to the Brazilian Navy.

Embraer also informed that its defense and security area signed cooperation agreements with BAE Systems through two memoranda. The objective is to promote the C-390 in the Middle East markets and the other is an intention to create a joint venture to develop an eVTOL (electric flying car) defense variant of Eve, Embraer’s Brazilian subsidiary that produces electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.