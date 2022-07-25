SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Aircraft maker Embraer said on Monday it delivered 32 jets in the second quarter of 2022, including 11 commercial and 21 executive, in a sign that the company’s operations are picking up pace after a tepid first quarter. .

Embraer said its firm order backlog ended the quarter at $17.8 billion, the highest level since 2018 and a 12% increase from the same period last year.

The backlog does not include a new order for 20 E195-E2 aircraft by Porter Airlines, valued at $1.56 billion, which was announced last week at the Farnborough Airshow. The order will be added to the third quarter numbers, Embraer said.

However, the second-quarter backlog already includes an order for eight new E175 jets by Alaska Air Group, according to Embraer. The deal was also announced last week.

The delivery of 32 jets in the second quarter by Embraer points to an acceleration compared to the first three months of the year, when the manufacturer delivered 14 jets in total, but a slight decrease compared to the performance of a year earlier, of delivery of 34 jets.

The results were roughly in line with the expectations of analysts at Itaú BBA, who last week projected a single-digit decline in year-over-year deliveries to 30 aircraft.

The XP Investimentos team estimated the delivery of 29 aircraft in the second quarter, with the expectation that business will increase by the end of the year.

“We expect aircraft deliveries to be more concentrated in the second half of the year,” the XP team wrote.

(By Gabriel Araujo)

