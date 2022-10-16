





Embraer announced the completion of a US$ 100 million credit operation to finance the company’s purchases of supplies in the United Kingdom. The credit was granted by JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA, London Branch and guaranteed by UK Export Finance, a British government agency focused on financing local exports.

In a statement, the company highlights that it is the first time that UK Export Finance is involved in an operation with Embraer. The manufacturer highlights that the operation will bring a series of benefits to the company, such as diversification of credit operations, in addition to more competitive rates and terms for Embraer’s loan profile.

“The diversification of our credit operations is very important in all regions of the world where Embraer operates. We are always looking for actions that improve the profile of our debt and this is another step in that direction”, says Antonio Carlos Garcia, CFO of Embraer, in a note.







