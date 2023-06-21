admin3i

06/21/2023 – 5:56 am

Brazilian manufacturer Embraer, which recorded a loss in 2022, predicts that the pace of production of its commercial aircraft and executive jets will increase significantly and is also betting on the service sector to resume growth.

Repair and maintenance activities for Embraer fleets “represent 27% of revenues, in the first quarter they reached 47%”, Johann Bordais, president of Embraer Services, told AFP.

Since the failure, in 2020, of the sale of its commercial aircraft division to the American Boeing, Embraer has had to review its strategy.

In 2022, the company recorded a loss of US$190 million (R$953 million at the time), for revenue of US$4.5 billion.

The Brazilian company does not hide its ambitions, despite its most recent model, the E195-E2 – considered by analysts to be a good aircraft – recording sales below expectations. By the end of March, 189 copies had been ordered.

“Our plan is to reach US$ 8 billion (in revenue) by 2027. We will once again deliver 100 commercial aircraft, 150 executive jets and services will almost double”, said CEO Francisco Gomes Neto in an interview with Aviation Week.

Last year, Embraer delivered 57 commercial aircraft and 102 Phenom and Praetor executive jets.

Increasing the pace of production will be complicated in a scenario of resumption of activities after the pandemic, in which suppliers face supply and contracting problems.

“During the pandemic, we were able to maintain the staff and strengthen the relationship with our suppliers, with people from Embraer who work permanently with suppliers to avoid any difficulties, explained Johann Bordais.

“Our aim to increase the pace makes sense, we have no doubt. Perhaps, the fact that it is smaller than the others gives us agility in decision-making and action”, he pointed out.

This Wednesday (21), the third largest aircraft manufacturer in the world announced the signing of a multi-year contract for the maintenance of the fleet of 13 ERJ 135 and 145 of Amelia, a French company specializing in aircraft rental with crew.

At Le Bourget Salon, near Paris, Embraer is also presenting two examples of the C-390 military transport plane, from which the Brazilian army received six of the 19 aircraft ordered. The plane was also purchased by Portugal (5), Holland (5) and Hungary (2).

