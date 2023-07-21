Production will be in the area of ​​the aircraft manufacturer’s unit; site benefits from “strategic logistics”, says statement

A embraer and the Eve (Eve Air Mobility) announced this Thursday (July 20, 2023) that the industrial plant to manufacture the electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), popularly known as the flying car, will be in Taubaté, in the interior of São Paulo. The production line will be located within the area of ​​the Embraer unit. Here’s the full of the document (76 KB).

“The location benefits from strategic logistics, offering easy access via highways and proximity to a rail line. Another significant advantage is the location close to Embraer’s headquarters in São José dos Campos and Eve’s engineering and human resources team, which will facilitate the development and sustainability of new production processes, increasing the company’s agility and competitiveness”says a press release from the companies.

Eve Air Mobility was created in 2017 by Embraer as an accelerator for the development of urban mobility. In May 2022, Eve announced a partnership with Porsche Consulting to define the global production, supply chain and logistics strategy for its eVTOL.

“When we started looking for a site to manufacture our eVTOL, we wanted to rethink how the aircraft could be built using the latest technologies and manufacturing processes, combined with other aspects such as the supply chain and logistics”said Eve co-CEO André Stein.

With information from Brazil Agency