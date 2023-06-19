Brazilian manufacturer will set up company with Japanese Nidec; It is expected that the flight operation will come into force in 2026

The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer embraer and the japanese Nidec Corporation announced on Saturday (17.jun.2023) an agreement for the creation of the company Nidec Aerospace, aiming at the development of electric motors for “eVTOLs”, English acronym for Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Aircraft. The vehicles are also informally known as flying cars.

The new company was presented at the 54th edition of the Paris Air Show. Under the agreement, Nidec will have a 51% stake in the new company, while Embraer will have 49%. The company’s headquarters will be headquartered at Nidec Motor Corporation, in Saint Louis, Missouri (USA).

According to a statement, the industrial units of Embraer and Nidec located in Brazil and Mexico will be in charge of supporting the new company. Here’s the full of the document (420 KB).

Senior Vice President of Nidec and President of the Motion & Energy business unit, Michael Briggs stated that the partnership with Embraer is “a natural extension of the two companies’ respective ongoing investments in green technologies across multiple industries to accelerate carbon neutrality”.

According to Embraer, the flying car model is 100% electric and reaches a speed of 100 kilometers. Flights must operate from 2026.