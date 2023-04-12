Embraer and Sweden’s Saab announced this Tuesday, the 11th, the signing of a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration between the companies, especially in the development of new businesses and in the engineering area.

The companies will work in partnership to position the C-390 Millennium military freighter as the preferred solution for the Swedish Air Force’s tactical airlift requirements, as well as evaluating the integration of Saab equipment and systems into the C-390 multi-mission aircraft.

They will also look for new business opportunities, including potential Gripen fighter customers in Brazil and Latin America, considering the Gripen Project and Development Center, the Gripen Test Center and the final assembly line of the aircraft at the Embraer unit in Gavião Peixoto (SP).

In addition, the companies will develop technical studies for future fighters, strengthening the technology transfer carried out by Saab to the Industrial Defense Base under the Gripen program for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

In 2014, Saab and the Brazilian government signed a contract to supply 36 Gripen aircraft to the FAB, which includes not only the aircraft, but also logistical support, weapons, support systems, simulators, training and development.