Embraer has signed a multi-year agreement with Luxair, the airline of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, to provide support through the Pool Program for four E-195-E2 jets, which will be added to the Luxair fleet. The agreement also includes the availability of a varied scope of parts directly at the customer’s base of operations. “We are ready to offer best-in-class support for Luxair to maintain its fleet readiness. The Pool Program will help the airline to combine the best performance with the lowest costs”, says Carlos Naufel, President and CEO of Embraer Serviços e Apoio.



#Embraer #Luxair #Luxembourg #sign #agreement #support #newly #acquired #fleet