





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Embraer announced on Friday that it has reached a new agreement with the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) that marks a further reduction in the volume of deliveries for the KC-390 freighter, but that the cut in the order will not affect its flow. cash flow or compromise earnings forecasts for this year.

The order for the company’s first military cargo plane, jointly developed with the FAB, increased from 22 to 19 aircraft. At the time of signing the 7.2 billion reais order, the order involved 28 units of the KC-390.

Embraer did not inform the current value of the contract. When the order was first reduced to 22 units, Embraer stated that the firm order backlog would be reduced by US$500 million.

The FAB, which is one of the first customers for the Embraer freighter, had been expressing its intention for months to reduce the order to up to 15 units.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)







