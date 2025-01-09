When I started studying my degree, I thought that what I would enjoy learning the most would be about the complexity of mental disorders and how to carry out interventions to work on those problems. However, I soon understood the complexity of the mind and the relevance of other factors to the mental health of everyone, not just those with diagnoses.

One of those crucial factors is the concept of acceptancea quality so essential in human life, that it has been the object of study and application in various areas, from psychology to philosophy. One of the first notable studies to explore this topic was conducted by psychologist Carl Rogers in the 1950s, who introduced the concept of unconditional acceptance as a fundamental part of their client-centered therapeutic approach.

Perhaps you have asked yourself the same question that I asked myself, What does acceptance mean? What exactly is the difference between accept and resign ourselves?

Metaphors are very good allies to help us better understand the difference. One of them is the metaphor of the deck of cards: «Imagine that you are playing cards and that you are dealt a certain hand. The hand you have been dealt is not the best and you know that it is very difficult to win the game with it. You wish you had other cards to play, but you can’t. Now you have two options, either do nothing and wait to see what happens, even if it hurts you, or play the hand you have, even if it is not the one you would like. What do you think will give you the best chance of success?









Life is often like that, circumstances or our decisions put us in situations that we do not want. We long for other conditions to live, but we only have what we don’t want. The metaphor of the deck of cards invites us to accept what we cannot change and make the best of what we already have.

Accept It does not mean giving up on things changing in the future, we only verify the evidence of what is happening in the present and reduce the resistors towards what is happening.

This is a strength that can be fostered in all of us, it consists of adopting an attitude of receptivity and flexibility in the face of life’s circumstances. It involves recognizing both pleasant and painful experiences and accepting them, without clinging to the former or resisting the latter. Rather struggle against the inevitable or trying to avoid discomfort, it is about learn to live with him in a calm and conscious manner. We can put this into practice with our thoughts, emotions and experiences, cultivating an attitude of opening and compassion towards oneself, and with others, encourages tolerance and the I respect towards diversity of opinions, beliefs and behaviors, which promotes an environment of trust and collaboration.

One of the studies that has tested the effectiveness The promotion of acceptance is that carried out by Hayes, Strosahl and Wilson in the context of acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT). In this study, acceptance-based interventions were found to help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression compared to traditional treatment approaches. Participants who learned to accept their thoughts and emotions, rather than trying to control them, experienced significant improvement in their long-term psychological well-being.

About the author Ada Arteaga Muñoz is a general health psychologist. His academic training was consolidated at the Complutense University of Madrid, where in addition to the degree, he completed a master’s degree in General Health Psychology, the master’s degree in ‘Clinical Psychology: Professional Practice’, as well as the diploma in immediate telematic psychological care. In addition, she is an expert in mindfulness, positive psychology and emotional management from the Spanish Institute of Positive Psychology (IEPP) and the La Salle University Center. During his professional career, he has worked in evaluation and intervention with patients from both the adult and elderly population and, in recent years, also with the child and adolescent population. It combines these functions with workshops, teaching, research and telematic intervention in suicidal risk situations with the university population through the UCM Psicall service. Currently, he continues to provide therapy with children, adolescents, adults and the elderly, in addition to holding workshops aimed at children. He has a cognitive-behavioral base training, although he continues to train and show interest in incorporating other types of Third Generation Therapies into his therapeutic work, such as mindfulness and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy or Positive Psychology.

In summary, acceptance emerges as a powerful tool to promote mental health and emotional well-being in all aspects of life.