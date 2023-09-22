Lars Wingefors, the CEO of Embracer Grouppraised the company’s Epic First Run programEpic Games Store in a question and answer session, explaining that now the part of revenues that the group gives to the stores every year exceeds the investments in development.

The Epic First Run program offers developers and publishers 100% of revenue for six months, as long as they keep their game exclusive in the Epic Games Store throughout the period. Once the period is over, they will only have to give 12% of the revenues to the store, i.e. the standard share. Consider that SteamPlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Google Play and App Store, to name some of the most well-known digital stores, retain 30% of revenue on sales, unless certain objectives and specific agreements are reached.