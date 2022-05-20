We were all left to pick our jaws up from the floor when it was announced that Embracer had purchased the rights to big franchises such as Tomb Raider and Deus Ex from Square Enix earlier this month. It seemed to be the bargain of the year, if not century, for the holding company.

Now, in its financial report, embrace has highlighted its hopes for the future following this acquisition (including potential remakes of some classic titles) saying, “after the end of the quarter, we further strengthened our development capabilities and IP-portfolio by entering into an agreement to acquire Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal, including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain and other IPs.

“We see a great potential, not only in sequels, but also in remakes, remasters, spinoffs, as well as transmedia projects across the Group.”

Embracer went on to say it expects the transaction between itself and Square Enix to close sometime between July and September.

While we may be a way off from seeing any of this potential realized, we do know that Crystal Dynamics has plans to join the most recent Tomb Raider trilogy with the original games’ timeline. It’s working on the next game in Unreal Engine 5.

In the meantime, however, fellow fans of Lara’s also have an animated Tomb Raider series coming to Netflix to look forward to. This series will focus on the events that follow after the reboot’s conclusion in 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Or, you could dive into the Tomb Raider cookbook and whip yourself up a batch of Lara’s favorite beans on toast to fuel you while we wait for more news.