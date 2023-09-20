Embracer has made a new round of layoffs, this time at Mythforce developer Beamdog less than 18 months after its acquisition.

Beamdog was acquired by Aspyr in April last year, whose parent company is Embracer.

Now 26 employees have been laid off, according to multiple LinkedIn posts and reported by GameDeveloper.



“On Friday, 26 people were laid off at Beamdog and I unfortunately am one of them,” wrote former Beamdog associate producer Misia Bloniarz.

“Regrettably, as part of the Embracer Group’s ongoing restructuring initiative, Beamdog made the difficult decision to release 26 employees, myself among them,” wrote former associate graphic artist Jill Hollet.

“I am incredibly grateful to them for allowing me the opportunity to embark upon my professional journey in the industry. It has been an honor to collaborate with such exceptional individuals during my time there.”

Former QA manager Erin McIntyre has also been affected.

Back in June, Embracer announced a “comprehensive restructuring program” which would result in studio closures, project cancellations and job losses.

Since then, Saints Row studio Volition was closed down in August and the Swedish conglomerate has considered selling Borderlands developer Gearbox.

These decisions are partly due to the collapse of a reported $2bn partnership with the Saudi Arabia funded Savvy Games.

Mythforce has been in early access for some time, but was only just officially released on 12th September across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Switch, and PC (Steam, Epic).