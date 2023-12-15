3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks are the latest studios to be affected by Embracer's restructuring program.

While Embracer is yet to publicly comment on these particular layoffs, Eurogamer understands the news to be accurate, while several team members have said they have been affected.

3D Realms founder Scott Miller shared his sadness on X (formerly Twitter). “Several sources have told me this bad news… Sorry to hear about another drop of the ax by Embracer Group, this time landing on Danish 3D Realm,” he wrote.

“A lot of people, including core devs, will be looking for work asap. Hopefully they land jobs soon. This one hits me hard because I worked with the new 3DR from 2014 up until when they were bought out by Embracer 2.5 yrs ago. ”

Others have also shared news of Embracer's most recent wave of redundancies. “For Christmas this year, I got laid off!” shared level and sound designer Michael Markie.

Lead character artist Lars Bundvad-Åmodt, whose work you can see in the header image of this article, is also one of the many apparently affected, posting: “Bad news times.”

Last night I was laid off from 3DRealms/SlipgateIronworks and now I must undertake the journey of looking for new opportunities if anyone is looking out for a programmer that can do Graphics/AI/Porting/Engine stuff (and non-Unreal projects) please hit me up — ziyad barakat (@ziacko1) December 14, 2023

Hello!

Earlier today I was laid off from 3DRealms/Slipgate, and am now looking for work! I've been a Texture Artist (photoreal/stylized) for many years in a multitude of projects, and have some experience in the UI/UX department as well. 💬Please RT and reach out! — 𝕄𝕀𝕂𝔼𝔻. (@mdominguezppf) December 15, 2023

Sadly with a heavy heart I must say I've also been affected by the layoffs@ SlipgateIronworks & 3DR Currently looking for Fulltime work within the 3D gamedev space My skills are Hardsurface prop and vehicle art having worked on Tempest Rising prev 💬Please RT and reach out! <3 pic.twitter.com/YDC85qubsG — Pat-a-wan | 3D Artist Looking for work. (@Pat_a_wan) December 15, 2023

Embracer acquired 3D Realms and Slipgate in 2021. Earlier this year, the Swedish conglomerate announced a “comprehensive restructuring program”, which it said would result in studio closures, project cancellations and job losses. This restructuring was reportedly necessary after a proposed $2bn partnership collapsed.

In the time since, multiple studios have been impacted, including the likes of Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics, Pinball FX developer Zen Studios and many more. In November, Embracer co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefors confirmed 900 employees were laid off in the past financial quarter, representing five percent of the workforce.

Also last month, Embracer's then chief operating officer announced he was leaving the company. Egil Strunke said he had “reached a checkpoint” in his career, adding it had been a “rough” year for Embracer.

Eurogamer has asked Embracer for further comment on its most recent layoffs.