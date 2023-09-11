Embrace is evaluating various options linked to the US video game developer Gearbox Entertainmentincluding the sale: That’s what three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Embracer is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs and Aream & Co to explore a sale. Officials at Embracer and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Aream, however, did not respond to requests for comment.
Embracer is reportedly considering the possibility of selling Gearbox Entertainment, best known for the first-person shooter Borderlands, after received interest from other companies not further identified, two people told Reuters.
Why would Embracer want to sell Gearbox Entertainment?
In June, Embracer announced a restructuring to reduce its net debt. The plans, which include the closure of studios, cancellation of projects and dismissal of various employees, follow what CEO Lars Wingefors described as a “difficult year” for the company.
Recall that Embracer purchased Gearbox Entertainment in February 2021 for a sum of $1.4 billion. It was also recently discovered that Embracer Group fired some Gearbox Publishing employees. Gearbox is in fact not only a developer and publisher, in July it published Remnant 2, a successful game.
