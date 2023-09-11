Embrace is evaluating various options linked to the US video game developer Gearbox Entertainmentincluding the sale: That’s what three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Embracer is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs and Aream & Co to explore a sale. Officials at Embracer and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Aream, however, did not respond to requests for comment.

