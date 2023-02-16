Embracer Group has stated that it will publish 19 triple A games within March 2026: it can be read in the financial report for the third fiscal quarter of the company, the one that runs from October to December 2022. The current pipeline between PC and console has a total of 224 projects, of which 31 are triple A titles.

Recall that Embracer has made the acquisition of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal in recent months, including their respective intellectual properties, although it seems that Crystal Dynamics has sold the rights to Tomb Raider to Amazon for 600 million dollars after being back in possession.

“Dead Island 2, developed by internal studio Deep Silver Dambuster (PLAION), will be released on April 21 by internal publisher Deep Silver (PLAION),” reads the document. “Homeworld 3, externally developed by Blackbird Interactive and published by Gearbox, is slated for release in 2023.”

Two internal projects, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Remnant 2, were announced at The Game Awards on December 9 for a 2023 launch, while Payday 3 was recently reconfirmed for this year by external developer Starbreeze Studios. .”