Embracer Group he’s not done with the renovation yet and seems to be intending to cancel other games and close more teams to make ends meet and cut the huge costs resulting from its gigantic structure.
As reported in the company’s official documents, containing various financial data relating to the quarter of the fiscal year, it seems that the group has plans for other possible cancellations of projects and closures of studios. Part of this restructuring was allegedly due to the failed $2 billion deal, which it later emerged was related to a partnership with Saudi Arabia.
The failed $2 billion deal is the cause
It seems that this failure to deal will have devastating effects on Embracer Group, with CEO Lars Wingefors pointing out how a renovation cost-cutting efforts are needed and are still ongoing, with further initiatives to be announced in the near future.
The goal is to significantly reduce expenses, reducing overhead costs by at least 0.8 billion SEK by the end of this fiscal year. “Initial action has already been taken on the closures and other initiatives are planned to reduce the number of projects and studies in order to save overhead costs, with initiatives being defined in coordination with operational groups,” Wingefors said. Meanwhile, we have seen that the group closed the Campire Cabal team less than a year after the acquisition.
