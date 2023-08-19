Embracer Group he’s not done with the renovation yet and seems to be intending to cancel other games and close more teams to make ends meet and cut the huge costs resulting from its gigantic structure.

As reported in the company’s official documents, containing various financial data relating to the quarter of the fiscal year, it seems that the group has plans for other possible cancellations of projects and closures of studios. Part of this restructuring was allegedly due to the failed $2 billion deal, which it later emerged was related to a partnership with Saudi Arabia.