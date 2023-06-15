The economist and academic Joost van Dreunen explained very clearly the situation current ofEmbracer Groupwhich apparently it is much more serious than one might think, with the crisis that will affect above all the studies acquired over the last few years.

As van Dreunen explained, Embracer Group is currently worth only $3 billion, which is roughly what it paid to acquire Asmodee in December 2021. The company’s plan was to turn into a intellectual property portfolio to launch on different channels, such as mobile, board games, movies and others, thus maximizing its value.

Unfortunately, as often happens, those who made the company’s financial decisions looked above all to the profit marginswithout having a precise creative vision, which according to the scholar is one of the problems of late capitalism, which tends to destroy creativity, while claiming to support it.

“In its race to become the powerhouse that never was, Embracer has spent a lot of money and implemented a laissez-faire management style to rapidly grow in size,” van Dreunen writes, adding that many of the acquired studios will receive less than what was agreed due to the agreements made, which bind part of the payments to the results. “For example the acquisition of Saber Interactive, one of those made by the company in 2020 for 525 million dollars, was based largely on shares of the parent company and was conditional on the completion of several projects. Since Embracer’s value has dropped 50% since the acquisition, many of Saber’s employees will be disappointed. Worse, the announced restructuring (read: layoffs) will mean an unfortunate portion of Embracer’s 16,601 employees will have to find another job.”