Two purchases were made last week, which resonated in the video game industry, by Embracer Group. The one known as THQ Nordic carried out two very interesting acquisitions, such as Gearbox Software from Take Two and Aspyr Media, as well as Easybrain. And since this acquisition issue is a hot topic lately, many are wondering if they will continue to buy studios “indiscriminately.” In this situation, Embracer Group talks about the acquisition of Aspyr and Gearbox, attributing it to a well considered acquisition.

The CEO of Embracer Group, Lars Wingefors, has come on stage to clarify that it is not a matter of compulsively hogging studies, but rather a long-term vision. In fact, he attributes that these studies that are now part of his infrastructure coincide in mentality, which makes them ideal to be part of the editor.

In the interview with GamesIndustry, Wingefors states that “I think we approach this differently”, considering how the Embracer Group situation has changed with notable mergers and alliances. In fact, it assumes that “We are succeeding in getting great entrepreneurs to join, and they are not choosing to join and merge with Embracer because they get paid more”. Now, at this time when the growth of its infrastructure seems exaggerated, it reassures everyone by letting it know that “It’s not about catching everything.”

According to your strategy, what you are looking for is “Find entrepreneurs with the right mindset for the very long term”, where you can also denote a certain calm when demanding immediate results from these new members. To this, add that “More and more of our agreements will see that it is more of a merger”, trying to clarify the issue from a studio like Gearbox Software. As explained “People are taking a lot of equity. With the Gearbox team, this is a very long-term plan that we have together.

While everyone remembers how THQ had to file for bankruptcy in 2013 and shut down by selling everything it owned to different companies, its resurgence appears to be meteoric. Back in 2018 as THQ Nordic, After a period like Nordic Games, he started from the bottom working with small studios that have managed to rebuild this infrastructure. In its new path, the formation of the Embracer Group has created a large conglomerate of companies, both publishers and developers, among which we find Koch Media and studios like 4A Games, Milestone, New World Interactive, Tarsier Studios, Saber Interactive, or Flying Wild Hog.

These are now add Gearbox Software, Aspyr Media and Easybrain, with the hope that this new situation will allow them to show what they are capable of with new projects. In fact, there is a great interest to know what will be next from Gearbox Software after leaving behind, allegedly, a fruitful stage with licenses such as Borderlands or Brothers in Arms. Pitchford assured that they have many ideas in their portfolio, we will see which of them can be successful.