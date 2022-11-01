Embracer Group is closing its down Square Enix Montréal studio – which it purchased as part of a $300m USD deal with Square Enix back in May – just weeks after rebranding it Studio Onoma.

In its Square Enix Montréal guise, Onama was a predominantly mobile-focused developer, perhaps best known for its Go series of puzzle games. It was working on Tomb Raider Reloaded, Avatar Generations, and a new Space Invaders game when it was acquired by Embracer Group alongside Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal in May.

Ace reported by Bloomberg, however, Embracer Group today informed staff it will be closing the studio in a move the company says will affect around 200 employees. Bloomberg’s sources claim some members of the Onama team will be transferred to Eidos-Montréal, although it’s unclear how many employees will be left without jobs following today’s news.

Eurogamer Newscast: Will Konami succeed bringing Silent Hill back from the dead?

Onama’s closure is said to be part of a larger cost-cutting initiative by Embracer Group, one that’s reportedly also resulted in the cancellation of a new Eidos-Montréal project – described as a Stranger-Things-inspired “kids on bikes” game in a tweet from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.

A second unannounced IP in development at the studio is said to have been reduced in scope, while a new entry in the Deus Ex series is reportedly in the “very, very early” stages. Additionally, Bloomberg says Eidos-Montréal will be partnering with Microsoft to help develop a number of titles, including Playground Games’ Fable reboot, which hasn’t been seen since its announcement in 2020.